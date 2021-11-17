Gladwin
For the second year in a row, Steve Detzler, Tool Rental Manager for Home Depot in Midland gave away hardware supplies to local veterans on Veterans Day.
At 10 a.m., an hour before the annual Veterans Day program at the Gladwin County Veterans Memorial, Detzler and local veterans gathered outside of the Gladwin County Office of Veteran Affairs building to participate in a drawing and giveaway for a variety of Home Depot hardware.
“I had this idea last year to take care of my own community in some way,” Detzler, of Gladwin said. “The store manager was behind the idea, and we made it happen. I’m really looking forward to giving back to the community for years to come.”
There were 13 new toolkits, a BBQ grill, power washer, garage toolbox, and an eco leaf blower that were drawn for. There was also a choice of reconditioned tools for the veterans to choose from. According to Detzler, the value of items given away was roughly $3,500.
“Both myself and the staff at Home Depot want to thank the veterans for their service, and we are glad that we are able to have this giveaway to show our support.”
After the event, everyone went over to the veterans memorial for the American Legion Post 171 and Gladwin County Office of Veterans Affairs annual Veterans Day program. Bob Schafer of the American Legion Post 171 emceed the program, and many gathered to honor the past and present veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.