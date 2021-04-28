BEAVERTON – Second-graders at Beaverton Elementary learned about the bond and the May 4 election in class before posting yard signs in front of the school to help spread the word. A video documenting the experience is available at StepUpToCatchUp.com.
Voters in the Beaverton Schools district are set to go to the polls Tuesday, May 4 at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC), which is the only place to vote in person for this election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
“We’ve done our best to get the word out, to help people understand the seriousness of this bond proposal and what’s at stake,” said Board of Education President Adam Zdrojewski. “Now it’s the moment of truth, and it’s in their hands.”
On the ballot is a request for an increase of two mills, which would generate $12 million over the course of 22 years. The funds would address three crucial areas of improvement: safety, security and opportunity. Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the superintendent’s office at 989-246-3000 and to visit StepUpToCatchUp.com, which contains detailed information about the bond.
Participants are able to register to vote up to and including Election Day on May 4. This election features consolidated precincts, meaning there’s only one place for in-person voting, the BAC. Volunteers will be available to drive voters to the BAC if needed; call 517-490-2213 to arrange transportation.
Funds generated by the millage will be used to upgrade HVAC systems for proper post COVID-19 airflow control; enable a one-to-one student/device ratio; overhaul the campus I.T. network and wireless structure; replace and expand video surveillance campus-wide; create a safer entrance at BES; purchase STEM equipment for the elementary; improve dilapidated outdoor athletic facilities; renovate and modernize classrooms and libraries; and much more.