GLADWIN – After a long-trek through crisp clean snow, searching through row after row of pine trees, a family finally finds it – the perfect Christmas tree. They cut it down and all is well, it seems the only thing left to do is to go home and decorate, but the children in the family know that there is still one important stop to make – getting a candy cane from Mr. Krahner.
“I’ve always given out candy canes,” Ron Krahner says. Krahner has owned a self service Christmas Tree farm on Chappel Dam Rd. for nearly 50 years, and he’s been giving out candy canes to the kids for just as long. “That’s what a lot of those kids remember. Last year I went through 40 boxes,” Krahner said.
Krahner first started selling trees in 1970, though the property that the farm sits on has a much longer family history. “My grandfather came from Russia/Poland in 1904, he bought this place. Then my dad bought it from him,” Krahner said. “My dad, he planted the trees back in about 1958, we were just going to let it grow up to be a forest.”
But when Krahner bought the property from his father people began asking to buy trees. “We’d sell a few trees, started off at $4 a tree,” Krahner said, saying that they didn’t intend for the business to become an annual part of people’s holiday traditions.
Customers of Krahner’s Tree Farm come from all over Gladwin County, the surrounding area, Sterling Heights, and even Ohio. According to Krahner some of his customers come up to the area for Thanksgiving and will buy a tree before returning to the city.
Just as Krahner bought the farm from his father, the business has now been passed down to Krahner’s daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Kevin Cameron this year.
The 79-year-old is taking a step back from the business in part due to a recent health issue. “I just found out I have cancer,” Krahner said, stating that he was beginning treatment. “It is what it is.”
Like a true man of optimisim and joy, he is not letting his diagnosis bring him down. “I’ve lived a pretty good life.”
“When my husband and I bought the tree farm we thought we would have many more years to have my Dad around for advice,” Heather Cameron said. “When he was diagnosed with cancer right before the season got busy we jumped in with both feet.”
“I think it’s going good. I’m easing out of it,” Krahner said. He is still living on the farm, and it there to help his family with the transition.
“The most important lesson I have learned is what he has instilled in all four of his daughters: Be honest and always treat others how you would want to be treated. I am proud to be a third generation tree farm owner and a lucky girl to have a husband who shares my dreams and vision,” Heather said.
Krahner is particularly proud of his daughters. “I’ve got four good girls, and I’m happy with all of them. Verona, Stephanie, Heather, Corina.” In addition he has nine grandchildren, each of whom love coming to visit the tree farm. “They just like to go out there and run,” Krahner said.
This is not so different than the children of his customers. “We like to have people bring their kids and grandkids and run their energy out, and that gives them memories.”
Krahner, it seems, gets just as much joy out of it as the children do. “I just like to see those kids with a big smile on their face.”
Though the Christmas Tree Farm has kept Krahner busy for the last 50 years. It was not his only source of employment. He retired from Brown Machine in Beaverton, but it’s apparent that his real passion is people.
“I just want to say thank you to all the people that have been my customers, I just like to see them. I hope I gave them a good day,” Krahner said. “It makes me feel good that I am doing something that a lot of people don’t do. They don’t show their affection. But I like to show them that I care about them. The more friends I got, the better off I am.”
He has made plenty of friends throughout the years. “It’s been close to 50 years, so a lot of those kids that came at first, they’re now bringing their grandkids,” Krahner said.
His customers have always been loyal, and in addition to the candy canes he also has a hug for anyone who wants one.
Just one of the many ways he treats his customers like family. And they repay it in kind, whether it’s by bringing him Christmas cookies, or starting a pay it forward chain with purchasing Christmas trees, his customers also join in on the Christmas joy and love of mankind.
Perhaps the best example of this is the drop box for payment when he or his family is unavailable to take the payment. “You can come after dark with a flashlight and go out there and cut a tree and put the money in the drop box,” Krahner said. They also keep saws on hooks for customer use.
For more vast majority of people this system of trust works. However there are always exceptions. “I caught one guy, and I made him pay double for the tree,” Krahner laughed.
After 50 years, it’s hard for Krahner to say what the business means to him. But at the end of the day, it always comes back to the people, and putting good into the world. “It meant that I could get out and show these people what kind of person I am,” Krahner said. “It’s memories for me to. Just meeting all these people and knowing there’s some good people out there – there’s a lot of good people out there, you just have to be in the right place at the right time.”
Though Krahner might not be able to be out saying Merry Christmas to his customers everyday this season, he hopes to be able to next year if he’s feeling better. In the meantime, his family says that he loves to receive Christmas cards. They can be sent to the Krahner Tree Farm at 1105 Chappel Dam Rd., Gladwin, MI 48624.