Gladwin
The Sugar Springs Golf Club hosted it’s fifth successful Veterans Golf Outing event on Monday, June 14. The event raises funds for the Gladwin County Veterans Relief Fund (formerly Brouillard Fund).
These funds are used to help Gladwin County veterans in need and those with emergent needs. The money will go toward things such as keeping their homes heated in the winter, the lights on at night, and food on their tables. In the past, the funds have also been used to repair wells, providing those in need with clean drinking water.
This golf outing event is the largest contributor to the fund each year. With COVID-19, the floods and dam failures last year, the fund was reaching a critically low level. To make matters worse, the golf outing was not able to be held in 2020 due to the social restrictions in place at the time.
However, the money raised at this year’s outing greatly surpassed any prior years. The amount raised from donations totaled $11,401, and with the outing admission fees and raffle allocations added in, the total amount raised was $16,490. According to the Gladwin County Office of Veteran Affairs, this was more than enough to make up for the loss from last year.
The Gladwin County Office of Veteran Affairs and the Sugar Springs Golf Course would like to thank the many sponsors that supported the event as well as the golfers and those who attended the outing to donate. They hope to continue to make an impact in the lives of the local veterans and to see everyone again next year.