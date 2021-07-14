Gladwin County
On August 21, the Gladwin County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Chamber of Commerce will hold the eighth Annual Gladwin County ORV FunFest.
Over 150 riders are expected to participate in the 75-mile event, which includes entertaining stops and games hosted by local businesses.
Riders will see wild game, birds, and all the natural beauty Gladwin County is known for as they travel county roads and the ORV trails in our incredible state land. The fairground mud pit is sure to provide lots of fun to those competing to win the event.
Following the ride, prizes will be given and BBQ pork meals will be provided by Smokin’-Bob-B-Que.
Riders have come from all across Michigan and as far away as Canada and Texas to enjoy the festivities.
Onlookers are entertained as our riders parade through downtown Gladwin to start the event. Riders are encouraged to join the parade even if they are not part of the event.
Check out the event website at www.orvfunfest.net to register and to view previous year’s photos and videos. Participants may also register at www.gladwincountychamber.com.
Those interested in more information can call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-426-5451 or EDC Director, Bob Balzer, at 989-426-8571.
Early registration is encouraged in order to get an event t-shirt. Event-day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds. The ride officially starts at 10 a.m.