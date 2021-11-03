Washington
The federal government is making a grant of $54.5 million dollars to the Midland and Gladwin region to assist local communities in the continued rebuilding of infrastructure, housing, and economic revitalization related to the 2020 dam failures.
“This is significant funding for Midland, Gladwin and the region,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “I have been working with local leaders to address the needs of our community and I know this funding will make a positive difference for the future of our region.”
The funding was announced as part of the federal government’s effort to provide supplemental recovery funds to regions of the country that were hit hardest by disasters from 2019 through 2021. The severe flooding caused by the dam failures in Midland and Gladwin counties is the only eligible disaster in Michigan during that time period.
The funding is being provided through the Community Development Block Grant program at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to the department, the funds can be used for “long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation, in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster that occurred in 2020 or 2021.” The grant lists Midland and Saginaw as the most impacted counties and it lists the 48612 zip code in Gladwin County as the most affected zip code.