BEAVERTON – The Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant will be held this upcoming Saturday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be done online this year due to social distancing regulations.
According to the pageant’s Facebook page, girls between ages 16 and 18 years old who live in Beaverton are able to qualify for the Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant.
The contestants for this years pageant are Kaitlyn McGuire, Cora Fassett, Sydney Compton, Kira Saylor and Faith Brubaker. Each contestant for this years pageant is pictured above.
For more information on the pageant, visit the Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.