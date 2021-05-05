Farwell
The Flying G’s got off to a good start last week when they defeated Farwell in the first game of a Jack Pine Conference double header. Delaney Conley gave up only two runs on three hits while striking out 10. In the meantime the Gladwin bats pounded out 11 hits including six doubles on their way to the 7-2 win.
Maddie Cantrell, Maelen Guzman, Chloe Kokotovich, Abby Manges, and Conley all had two hits in the game. Sadie Schuler had a double and Guzman had three RBIs; Cantrell, Kokotovich and Emma Schwan all knocked in one.
Farwell came back to take the nightcap 6-2. They jumped out to a four run lead in the top of the first and scored two more in the third before Gladwin got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Conley struck out 13 in the game, but Maddie Travis was sharp for Farwell. She struck out seven while giving up only three hits. Guzman, Manges and Erin Breault had hits for Gladwin. Kokotovich and Guzman knocked in the Gladwin runs.
Gladwin also split a double header with Ogemaw Heights on Monday afternoon. Conley was on the top of her game again in game one for Gladwin. She gave up one hit and struck out eight in the 11-0 Gladwin win.
The Flying G’s scored all the runs that they would need in the first inning. Conley reached base on an error and promptly stole second. Cantrell sacrificed her to third and she scored on a double by Guzman. Kokotovich followed with a single driving in Guzman. The next batter, Schuler, was hit by a pitch giving Gladwin runners on first and second with one out. Manges followed with a single loading the bases. Breault then hit a fly ball to right field allowing Kokotovich to tag up and score making it 3-0.
Guzman had three doubles in the game. Conley had a homerun and double Schwan had a double and two RBIs. Five other Gladwin batters picked up hits in the game.
Game two was a slugfest with the Falcons coming out on top 16-14. Two bad innings were the downfall for Gladwin. Ogemaw scored nine runs in the first and five in the fourth to take a 16-5 lead before the Flying G’s rallied and came almost all the way back. They scored nine runs in their last four at bats.
Schuler had three hits including a homerun in the game. She also drove in five runs. Breault broke out with four hits and three RBIs. Conley, Kokotovich, Manges, and Corlew had two hits. Corlew also had three RBIs.
The girls were 6-6 going into a Jack Pine Conference double header with Clare last night. They will host Meridian on Thursday afternoon.