GLADWIN – Private Adam Bishop of Gladwin graduated basic training on April 9 at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He was in Foxtrot Company, First Battalion, Second Platoon known as the “Skull Krushers”. Adam’s family is very proud of him. He is currently attending Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the Army.
Due to the Cornoavirus pandemic, Adam’s family was unable to attend his graduation. His parents are James Bishop and Heidi Butler. His grandparents are Jim and Judy Orvis as well as Thomas Bishop and Roberta Jilan.