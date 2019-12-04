GLADWIN COUNTY – The Central Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CM-CISMA) is excited to announce the addition of Gladwin Conservation District (GCD) to the steering committee.
The CM-CISMA works under the mission of protecting and improving the natural resources, economy, and human health in Central Michigan though collaborative outreach and management of invasive exotic species. This mission is fulfilled by working with local organizations; nine, including GCD, of which have representatives seated on the steering committee. The GCD provides a connection to landowners and organizations within Gladwin County and acts as a key player in directing Gladwin County residents to invasive species answers. The CM-CISMA is excited for this new partnership and appreciate the support of our mission by local organizations; we couldn’t do it without them.
“Many landowners are concerned about invasive species on their land and some landowners are unaware of what certain invasive species look like,” shares Tristan Hewitt, Administrator, GCD. “We believe a partnership with the CISMA will allow us to give concerned citizens a source of information about their invasive species, solutions for eradication, and continuous education. We believe we can help spread the CISMA’s representation in Gladwin County.”
Contact CM-CISMA at coordinator@cmcisma.org or 989-414-2237 with your invasive species questions. To learn more about the organization and invasive species in the area, visit www.cmcisma.org. Sign up to receive quarterly emails and follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cmcisma.
