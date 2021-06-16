Of the many errors one can make in logical thinking, one of the most insidious is one that we all get caught in, namely generalization. Simply defined, it occurs when you notice something about one person in a group, and you apply it to all other persons in that group. For example, I notice that one student has artistic flair and so I generalize that all students are equally artistic. Obviously, we know that generalization is not logical, even if that generalization appears to have little consequence.
But what happens when we generalize about other important people? I once had a student who said that all cops are bad, and he hated them. He related a story of how he was pulled over for speeding and the officer was rude. From that he generalized that all cops were nasty and not to be trusted. I could never convince him that the police were there to protect, defend, be first responders, and do other police work. In his mind, police were just legal bullies.
While we all have had teachers, police, politicians, ministers, doctors, lawyers and judges that we thought were bully-ish, it is just not fair to generalize that all these professional people as bullies. It’s called racism if you notice something about one person in an ethnic group and generalize it to every person in that group. Yet we sometimes do just that.
Some of us are held to a higher standard and are very careful not to do anything scandalous for fear of people generalizing about us and others in our group. How many of us are afraid to be labelled democrat or republican, because people then generalize about what we think or feel or what our opinions on issues are? How many of us have been treated badly by one minister or priest or have simply read or heard about their bad behavior and have then generalized that all ministers and priests are evil? Is it logical to generalize that if one member of a group is awful, that all members are awful and not to be trusted?
Not all police are bullies. Not all ministers are molesters. Not all teachers are control freaks. Not all politicians are in it just for the money. Not all doctors are uncaring. Yet, just let one of these people do something awful and we sometimes generalize that they all are. The old saying that you can do a million things right and no one remembers, but do one thing wrong and no one forgets, applies.
The Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. said it well in his “I Have a Dream Speech” when said that we should judge each person by their character, as individuals, and not by the color of their skin, a group thing. It would help each of us to be more logical and rational, as well as loving if we followed his advice.
Happy Father’s Day to everyone. We cannot give our fathers enough thanks for all they did and are doing for us.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”