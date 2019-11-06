GLADWIN – The free Second Saturday Supper will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Gladwin, 309 S. M-18.
For November we will have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the fixings! As always, homemade desserts will be by the Ladies of our Church. Look for the three large Crosses at the entrance to the driveway.
This is a free meal for our community and all are invited. We love to see everyone and we always have a great time, so please plan on attending!
We will serve from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. See you there.
Important announcement about December’s Second Saturday Supper: in year’s past, the December meal was held around noon because of a scheduling conflict at the Church. This year it will be the same as all other months, serving 4:30-6 p.m. Please make a note.