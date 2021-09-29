Gladwin
The Gladwin Bands will be looking a little taller and brighter next season. On September 13, Gladwin Community Schools’ Superintendent and School Board agreed to help the band program purchase a new marching band uniform for the 2022 season.
The school will purchase the uniform with the intent that the Gladwin Band Boosters organization pay the school back over the course of the next year. The total cost for the uniform is close to $50,000. The school district’s allowance will expedite the process of having the uniforms made in time for the 2022 season.
The last purchase of a marching band uniform for Gladwin Bands was 1995. It is the uniform currently worn by the Gladwin Flying G Marching Band.
The Gladwin Band Boosters will kick off their Uniform Drive on Friday, October 15 at the Homecoming Football Game. They will be hosting a can drive fundraiser near the gates at the game, where they hope to fill a trailer full of returnables to help with the cost of the uniform. If you would like to donate to the Uniform Drive by dropping off returnables for the can drive fundraiser, or have a monetary donation, please contact band director Melissa Sapienza at msapienza@gladwinschools.net.