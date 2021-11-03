Gladwin
After a year of shut-downs and quarantines and real scary things, the Gladwin Council on Aging (CoA) brought back its first celebration this Halloween.
With the congregate meal program opening back up in July, the normal meal site parties had been put on hold to get back into the swing of things. By October, the office staff thought it would be a good idea to bring back some of the fun that’s been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic took over.
Thanks to the help of a couple locals who volunteered their time, all of the home delivered meal recipients and their pets got a special Halloween treat.
The CoA would like to thank Karen Moore for her donation of treat bags for all the dog and cats along their Meals-on-Wheels routes, and to Chrysta Johnson for donating her time making fun pumpkin magnets that got delivered with a special pumpkin muffin, to all the home-bound seniors.
The pet and people treat bags went out for delivery on Friday, October 29. While the home-bound seniors enjoyed their treats, the seniors at the congregate meals sites participated in a Halloween costume contest.
Office staff went to each meal site, passing out candy and took photos of each of the costume contest participants. The rest of the office staff voted on their top three favorite costumes and the winners of the 2021 are:
- First Place: Fran Storms at Maple Manor dining center, who dressed up as a cleaning lady.
- Second Place: Basil Bullard at Antler Arms dining center, who dressed up as a skeleton man.
- Third Place: James Tolly at Beaverton Manor dining center, who dressed up as a Scottish man.
Each winner received a gift card from a local business. The Council on Aging thanks all of those who participated in the costume contest and for those who donated their time and money to making the seniors’ Halloween special.