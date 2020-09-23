GLADWIN COUNTY – Any youth that shot a doe during last weekend’s Youth Doe Hunt was able to register their doe and enter a free MidMichigan Branch of QDMA drawing for a chance to win one of eight rifles. A total of 16 Gladwin County hunters registered their does at Lambert’s Meat Market in Gladwin and 30 registered in Clare County.
Gladwin County winners included Mason Cameron, Brennan Brzeg (both repeat winners) and Jaxon Barela. Everyone involved in putting this together wants to thank all the sponsors and congratulate all the successful youth hunters! Great job!