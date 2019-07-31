After a stressful day, I settled into my “Comfy Chair” to get a little rest and to escape the day’s activities. At the end of each of my columns, I write: “Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” Today was not a fun-filled day. Today we were challenged with the task of helping our 15-year-old Golden “Nugget” to cross over the Rainbow Bridge.
This is not the first journey I have had to undertake in my life shared with the greatest human companions on this earth – our wondrous, attentive, loving, fun to live, laugh, play and sleep with canine’s in our home. Yes, we have house dogs, that is how I was raised, I know many others were raised differently, and that’s okay as long as they are well taken care of and have human companionship time. In the Woody Allen movie: “Sleeper” one line says, “Dog spelled backward is God!” Of course, they are not God, but they may just be some of his angels.
Always there to greet you happily whenever you come home, forgiving when you’re too tired or busy to play with them, and consoling when you are feeling down. I have so many fond and touching memories that I could fill volumes of books with them. Yes, they have to be trained, and well taken care of. Yes, they may have chewed on an item you had, a newspaper or a Christmas gift. But all is forgiven and forgotten with time, and better memories. I love sharing my time with a dog and they love spending time with their human. I never trained from a master to dog relationship, I don’t profess to be a great trainer, but my dogs, over time learned to behave well.
My Gold: Penny, Snowy, Buffalo, Chloe, Princess, and now Nugget are waiting for me under the Rainbow Bridge. As they passed, I was always there with them, petting and gazing into their eyes: “Good Boy,” “Good Girl” and I would say their name over and over. It is very difficult to make that decision. I wrote this a few years back, and it helped me again to make the right decision at the right time. I hope it may help you when the time comes.
Our Dogs Prayer
I know you love me. I know because through all of the years we have lived together, you have treated me with gentleness, kindness and you have taken care of all of my needs. I remember when I first came to you as a puppy, you were house training me, and when I made a mistake, you did not hit me, you simply took me outside and praised me when I did well. I have never felt the harshness of being hit, only the loving touch from your hand. I have always greeted you with excitement and love when you would come home, for I knew that you would take the time to play with me, to pet me and to take me for the walks that I love. You always made sure that I
would have good food to eat and plenty of fresh water to drink.
Our years together have been wonderful. My life has been full of happiness and joy! I know that I have truly earned my rightful place as a member of our pack, our family. I’m proud to have shared my life with you.
I know that you understand that I’m hurting, that the ravages of disease and time have taken away my joy of living. I know that you will do the right thing, at the right time, so that I will not suffer. I do not understand why I cannot do the things I love to do anymore.
Thank you for your kindness, once again, I place my life, my trust, and my love in you, my owner, my friend, and my reason for living. I know it is time for you to help me with one more act of kindness. I’m ready to go so that I will suffer no more. Remember me and remember that you have all my love forever!
"Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others."