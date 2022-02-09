I was sitting in my “Comfy Chair,” trying to take a nice nap, and I was having some difficulty getting to sleep. My left nostril was entirely blocked, and my right nostril was partially blocked. It could only mean one thing, I have a winter cold!”
A cold anytime of the year is nasty, but winter has the thrill of trying to breathe in cold air! I go outside with my dogs to throw the ball to get exercise and pick up the puppy presents. I usually walk them every day, but I pass with a winter cold raging. I miss the walks as much as they do, but it seems to make my cold stay longer this time of year.
I have many little tricks that I use to beat a cold or shorten a nose/sinus/chest attack, with the scourge of mankind! The gift that keeps on giving! First, I begin with chicken soup, lots of it. Homemade, of course, lots of vegetables. I consume as a main meal or just supplement as a snack. Another tactic is to eat cinnamon toast with local honey. This always seems to help!
Lots of fluids are recommended, I make a lot of different kinds of tea. Oolong, Maca Chocolate, Chi, Earl Gray, and of course coffee in the morning. I drink water, no sugar and low calorie drinks. I take supplements, vitamin C, D, Quercetin, Zinc, and veggie capsules. I try to get a lot of rest, but it can be difficult with plugged-up nostrils, as I mentioned before. It makes it almost impossible to sleep with my C-pap machine. I use sprays to open up my nostrils; sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t. I use Vicks VapoRub taught to me by my Mom and Vernor’s pop when I can find it. According to my Mom, Vernor’s is Michigan’s widely used drink to cure anything. Served hot!
I have run a vaporizer, salt lamp, fan, no fan, lots of heavy blankets, light blankets, warm room, cool room, heating pad, dehumidifier. I’ve used aromatherapy, steamy showers, gargling with salt water, cough drops, OTC antihistamines, decongestants, Echinacea, lemon water, hot spicy chili. If symptoms persist, then I make an appointment with my doctor just to be safe.
Eventually, I seem to get better after doing most or all of the above ways to get rid of or shorten my winter cold. Then I forget about it until the next time a cold rears up its ugly head and spoils my life for a few days once again. I think I will try to take my nap once again. It’s good medicine!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – Joel, author of the book: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer!” joelmvernier@aol.com © Joel M. Vernier February 6, 2022.