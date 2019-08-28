GLADWIN – The Gail Wildfong School of Dance hosted a summer camp this past June at the studio for a week filled with music, movement, and loads of fun! Classes in creative movement, jazz, hip hop and contemporary were offered for students ages 3-18. Each class learned new choreography and presented a finished dance to their families at the end of the week. Classes were taught by GWSD alumni and EMU dance major, Kristen Hudecz. The studio is gearing up for fall classes that will begin the week of Sept. 9.