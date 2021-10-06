One is often confronted with the notion that Jesus is only one person among many great religious leaders. He is often placed in the same category as Moses, Buddha, Gandhi, Muhamad, and Confucius. He is thought of as a person who had reached the peak of human maturity and was God only in a metaphorical, mythological and historical sense. He is not being thought of as the savior of the world.
While it would be good to follow his teachings, the most importance that many people give him is to get a right answer on a test. For two thousand years, Christians have known that Jesus is not just a great man or just a mythological person. Christians have always known and continue to teach that Jesus is both wholly God and wholly human. He is the Son of God, the second person of the Trinity, along with the Father and the Holy Spirit.
Through the Nicene Creed the Church professes, “I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God, born of the Father before all ages. God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father; through him all things were made. For us men and for our salvation he came down from heaven, and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and became man. For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate, he suffered death and was buried and rose again on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead and his kingdom will have no end.”
Jesus is not the equal to Moses, Buddha, Gandhi, Muhamad, and Confucius. While Jesus is the Creator, these men are the created. He is not just a mythological, or historical figure. He is God. I will never be Jesus’s equal, because I am not God. I always try to be like Jesus, but I will never be the Son of God. We are God’s adopted children, created by him in his image, not begotten. Those who think of Jesus as just a great historical or mythical person are misled. Jesus is the second person of the Trinity, who loves us and only wants the best for us.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his light shine upon you and give you his peace.”