I have to apologize. For a long time, I had been under the impression that it was the role of the clergy to do evangelization. How wrong I was! I was frustrated because I read a lot about the New Evangelization and was blaming the diocese and clergy for not giving us direction. There were no forthcoming seminars or workshops or books that educate for the programs and processes involved in evangelization. How could we evangelize when the clergy appeared to be of no help? I felt shepherd-less and alone.
Then, through reading the Witness to Hope, a biography of St. John Paul II by George Weigel, that some convictions and redirecting of my thoughts about the New Evangelization began to form. Rather than thinking that the laity would do the major work of evangelization by default because the clergy weren’t doing it, I am convinced that evangelization is every one’s responsibility, especially the laity. Not only does the everyday christian have the duty to share the faith with others, we are especially called and gifted to share our faith.
It is through the laity that God intends to renew and revitalize his church.
“What? I don’t know how to explain theology! I didn’t go to seminary! I don’t know the Bible! I’m just a regular person in the pew who goes to church. I don’t even talk with my friends about Jesus, let alone ask them if they want to give their lives to him.” Moses had those same concerns when God appeared to him in the burning bush. To paraphrase, “Who am I that my Lord should ask me to be his representative to pharaoh? Who am I that God should ask me to share his love? Who am I with no special education or training? I don’t even know how to talk about religion! More than that, I murdered a man. I’m wanted by the law!”
There is something though that all of can do without special training or education. We can live our lives in the way of Christ. I don’t know of very many people who do not love and who don’t want to be loved. It doesn’t take years of education to walk beside someone who is suffering, or share in their joy, and just love them. If you can be a true friend to someone then you can be an evangelist. You can bring others to an encounter with Christ, just by being a great friend.
The laity have been chosen by God, not by default of the clergy, but by special calling and gift to be the new evangelizers. You are being called to share the gift of salvation. Jesus is the great evangelizer, but he needs you to make his love and salvation present in this world. He is asking; say “yes!”
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”