One day I was resting, taking a pleasant nap, and I began to dream about one of my favorite condiments, whipped cream. Whipped cream has many uses in our society, I love it on most goodies, pies, fresh fruit, latte, even flavored coffee. I love it on ice cream. I make a nice mound of it and then top it off with a cherry. Whipped cream is delicious on waffles, milkshakes, hot chocolate in a mug, Jello, puddings, even just on my finger. It is also used in fancy cocktails, in 1629 the French named it “crème fouetté.” In 1673 the English name “whipped cream” was coined, although a lot of people referred to it as “snow cream.” Imitation may be a sincere form of flattery. Imitation whipped cream seems to have an aftertaste to me, I love regular whipped cream. In a past article, I talk about the fact I love and use real butter, not the imitation margarine stuff. Science seems to back me up on the benefits of real butter!
Globally we consume about 5.98 billion dollars worth. I consume whipped cream about two times a week. It is quite an event at my house. As soon as I begin to spray whipped cream on my dessert or coffee, my two doggies, and our cat, come a running. I give them each some of the white ambrosia on my finger, and they love it!
At one time, I had a Bichon fur baby. She would not come in when I called her unless I ended up saying “whipped cream” at the end, and then she ran like a wild rabid animal for her finger taste of whipped cream. She lived to be 15 years old. My mom loved whipped cream and blueberry’s, she lived to be 94. It has always amazed me that so many people live so long eating real butter and whipped cream. Yes, there is fat in whipped cream, but less than one gram in a two tablespoon serving of whipped cream. Sugar is looking more and more like a bad actor in our diets. Diabetics know of the dangers and inflammatory actions of sugar. Remember, a five pound bag of sugar is fat free, but if you eat it all, you will gain fat!
I enjoy my whipped cream on a mix of strawberries and blueberries and, of course, on any of the treats listed above. Now that I have enjoyed my whipped cream treat, its time to catch up on my nap!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 06/08/2020 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.