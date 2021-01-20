Many of us are feeling abandoned by God at this time when we have such disunity in our government leaders as they tear each other apart. Some of us are asking, “where is our God? Where is the love, compassion, forgiveness, joy, and peace that the coming of Jesus at Christmas ought to bring?” I am not going to pretend to have the answer, but I have noticed one thing that destroys our inner sense of peace.
I’ve noticed, at least for myself, that when I lose my focus on Jesus and his word to us in the Bible, that I begin to experience less trust and faith and optimism. I become more confused, less hopeful, and even a little more despairing. A good friend reminded me that the world is very distracting in that when we start focusing more on COVID-19, or the state of our political environment, or economics, our trust in God gets shaky.
I am reminded of St. Peter when he walked on water with Jesus. As long as he kept his focus on Jesus, he was okay. When his focus shifted to the storm and the rough seas, and the impossibility of what was happening, he began to sink, and he called out to Jesus to save him and Jesus rescued him. The same thing often happens with me.
I recently encountered a severe bout with COVID-19 and I began to wonder where God was in all of this. I noticed that when I focused on the symptoms that I had that they amplified and seemed to get worse. I also noticed that when I focused on Jesus and his love for me that my symptoms eased a little and I had the reassurance that all would be well. While there are no promises that prayer will cure COVID-19, we can still have the assurance whether we live or die our life is in the hands of God and that gives me some peace.
When do things get better? Like Peter, things get worse when we get distracted by the storms of life and lose our focus on Jesus and his word. Things get better when we focus on Jesus and the love he has for each of us. In the bad times, we especially need to continue to pray and read his word, focusing on him. “Lord, save me!”
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”