I always enjoy my naps when it is cold, hot, dry, wet, snowy, sunny, whatever the weather is, I seem to enjoy my naps! I love the fall naps with the smells of fall, winter naps with all of the holiday decorations, spring naps with everything greening up, and warming up. Summer with the heat, sunshine, and summer activities. What we have been experiencing lately in my mind far exceeds the Michigan saying, “don’t like the weather in Michigan, wait a few minutes and it will change.” Or in Michigan, we can celebrate all four seasons in one single day!
In the last two weeks, our weather went from sleet, and 40 degree weather to 90 degrees. Then we had a frost freeze warning in the low 30s and then back to the 90s. We have all heard that our blood thins out in the summer and thickens up in the winter to keep us warmer. According to many physicians, this is a myth. Really? I know that when I go to Florida in February, I feel warm in the upper 50s lower 60s. It feels that way Science often explains many things to us, they develop a hypothesis, they do a study, reproduce the results, and there you go!
I guess I am not that Science based on everything I believe. I believe in gravity, if I drop an apple, it will fall to the ground. I believe in oxygen, if you hold your breath, you become uncomfortable, and then you gasp for air. Yep, we need oxygen.
With the frost freeze, you have to cover up your outside plants to keep them from getting freezer burn, I guess. Then you have to quickly uncover them when 90 degrees comes up to roast your plants in the dirt. It really bugs me that I have to get up in the morning, put the heat on and then around 10 a.m. I have to put the air-conditioning on to survive the rest of the day. I always wait until the local heating and air-conditioning comes out and cleans and checks out my AC unit. This year I could not wait, after scraping frost off my car windows, and then tropical heat. I uncovered my AC Unit, flipped on the breaker switch, dialed it down to 70, and turned it on to be able to survive another hot and steamy day. In my car, I have a winter coat, hat and gloves, I also have a spring coat with a cap, and finally, I have extra T-shirts, bug spray, suntan spray and ice water in a stay cold mug.
Please remind me, what season are we in? Early morning, winter, late morning, spring, afternoon summer. 90 again today, so I guess it’s back to summer. I think its time to enjoy the hot; the AC unit is humming like a zillion hummingbird wings beating. Its nice and cool in here until my electric bill hits, and then I will get hot all over again when I see how much it cost. Time for a nap with my summer weight throw.
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 06/02/2020 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com