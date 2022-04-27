I was just settling in for a mid-morning nap, and I realized I was going out of town for the weekend. That means I have to pack! Packing is such a stressful task. I always worry I might forget something that I will need.
When I was younger, packing for the weekend was easy, I grabbed a duffel bag, tossed in an extra pair of jeans, a toothbrush, underwear and socks, and I was good to go. I was not worried about shaving; no big deal if I missed a couple of days. When I got married, I did not have to think about packing; my wife took care of it. She used to fold my clothes, and I was good to go. Camping was the easiest, if you forgot something, it just did not matter; you were camping.
When I entered the business world, packing became more difficult. I would have to pack for a week at a time. Sports coats, ties, dress shirts, dress pants, shined shoes, men’s shaving kit, aftershave, business materials, briefcase, and as the years went on, medication. I traveled extensively in high travel jobs, and I kept a second packed suitcase ready to go. Leave Monday and get home Friday unless the airport was running behind.
I traveled during the glory time of flight travel. There are no security lines, no X-rays, no luggage checks, just show up and get on the plane. I used to fly from Detroit Metro to Chicago often; if I showed up at the airport 30 minutes before the flight, I could make the flight. If I missed it, another flight was just 30 minutes later.
At times I might forget an item, I would just go out and buy it. Once on a flight to Amsterdam for an awards trip, our luggage was lost for three days, and the big banquet was coming up, and my wife and I had worn the same clothes for two days. The VP of Sales spotted us and said, “Joel take your wife and go get a suit and dress for tonight and send me the bill.” The time was 4:45 p.m. I went to the concierge and asked for help. He set up an appointment for us at an upscale apparel store.
We walked in, and they welcomed us and asked us what we would like to drink from the cocktail bar or would we like some appetizers. I bought my first silk-lined suit, sent the bill to the VP, and he sent me a check for over $2,000.
Packing at this time of my life includes medication, vitamins, a CPAP machine, a hose, a mask, and a sound machine to help me sleep. That’s one bag. Then the clothes for travel, event, exercise outfit, swimming trunks, sandals, and sweats for lounging around the hotel room. That’s my other bag jammed and hard to close. While I love to go, I miss my dogs, bed, and living at home. Happy to go, happier to get back home, I thought to myself, is it worth it?
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 04/22/2022 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.