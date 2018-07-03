GLADWIN – Christ the King Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church welcome you to Vacation Bible School. The theme this year is “Time Lab”, discovering Jesus from eternity past to eternity future.
Dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by music, bible stories, recreation, crafts and a few surprises from 6 to 8 p.m.
Save the dates July 22-26 with classes for four-year-olds to adult. There will also be a class for teens.
The church is located at 600 South M-18 (the church on the hill).
Registration forms are available at the church, by email ctkinggladwin.office@gmail.com, or online at www.ctkinggladwin.org. For more information, call 426-1659 or 426-0376.