GLADWIN COUNTY – United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties Executive Director, Sarah Block announced on June 11 that the annual Golf United golf outing has been canceled.
“In light of COVID-19 and our area’s recent devastating floods, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this years Golf United golf outing. This event was scheduled for August 7 at Snow Snake.”
Sarah stated that with all the recent tragedies that have occurred, the United Way Board did not feel right about asking local business owners for sponsorships this year.
“We have tremendous respect and admiration for our local businesses, both large and small, and we know that eveyone, in some way, has been impacted”
The United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties would like to encourage everyone to stay informed with their announcements and learn about remote giving opportunities by following them on Facebook. The group looks forward to being able to serve the community and to continue their golf ventures next year. For more information on how to donate or receive help, please call 989-426-9225.