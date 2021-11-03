Trunk-or-treat thrills

Trunk-or-treat exceeds expectations in Billings Township
Billings Township
On October 30, the Billings Township Parks and Recreation hosted a trunk-or-treat event at the township community park. The weather was perfect for a fun night of trunk-or-treating and more.
The event attracted a crowd of over 450 people as well as many decorated trunks and volunteers in costumes. A hayride was a popular choice at the event, and those who enjoyed the ride around 6:30 p.m. had a beautiful sunset view.
Santa Claus made an early appearance at the event, allowing parents to get photos of their kids with him. A variety of food such as chicken dumplings and donuts were available to all who came out. A & W’s own Rootie also showed up and was a popular photo opportunity for kids.
The Billings Township Parks and Recreation would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped with the event in any capacity, as well as the local businesses who showed their support.
A big “thank you” also goes out to those who participated and those who contributed to the park’s fund for developing a pavilion. The township has plans for an Easter event at the park next, and looks forward to seeing everyone again in the spring.
A new tradition for Michigan Works!
Gladwin
On Monday, October 25, Gladwin Michigan Works! hosted their first annual trunk-or-treat event and invited local employers and organizations to join. Rainy weather earlier in the day moved the event inside, where instead of trunks, employers were encouraged to decorate the Gladwin Michigan Works! office doorways with fun themes.
A total of 125 kids dressed in their Halloween best came through the parking lot to tour the fire truck and then made their way into the building to take photos at the photo booth and parade themselves through the hallways, collecting their treats.
Present at the event were Gladwin Fire Department, Richardson Chevrolet, Greaves Body Shop & Towing Inc., Maverick Ford, Central Michigan District Health Department, Alternative Education Academy, Thrivent Financial, Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, and Michigan Works! Region 7B.
Treats ranged from classic candy to full sized story books and packs of markers, water bottles and rubber duckies, and even spooky themed spider rings and logo keychains. When Gladwin Michigan Works! was asked if this event was something they would be doing again, resounding answers of “yes,” “absolutely,” and “yes, I am sure we will do it again,” came from the staff.
Be on the lookout for the second annual Gladwin Michigan Works! Trunk-or-Treat in 2022!