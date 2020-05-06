In 1976, as my father lie unconscious and dying in the hospital from cardio-pulmonary problems as a result of life-long smoking and working in an oil refinery, my brothers were talking to him and saying that it was ok for him to die. He had been struggling for years, months and finally days to stay alive. As he was becoming conscious again, he gently prayed, “not my will, but thine be done.” The next day he passed.
I often ponder those words, “not my will, but thine be done.” I sometimes get angry, resentful, depressed, and anxious when things don’t happen the way that I think they should. I sometime lose hope when I can’t find my way. When I injured my left eye in 1968 due to a truck accident, I prayed and prayed that it would heal. It didn’t. It was surgically removed. I still suffer from migraine headaches as a result of that accident. Gratefully there is a medication that quickly resolves them. I know that there is a greater chance that I will have dementia due to that brain injury. I’m scared of that.
Gratefully, I was raised in a good Christian home that impressed upon my siblings and me that true peace, freedom and security come from following God and doing his will. No matter how often tragedy hits, I am reminded that true peace, freedom and security do not ultimately come from health, science, education, following the dictates of government, or the world, or even from fulfilling my own desires for the good life. These things come only from submitting to the will of God. St. Augustine wrote in the fourth century, “only in God will my heart be at rest.” The Baltimore Catechism simply states that our purpose is, “to know, love, and serve God, and to be happy with him forever in heaven.”
The passion of Jesus, his arrest, death, and resurrection is our path, too. It is only when we unite ourselves with him in submitting to the Father’s will, can we find true peace, freedom and security. I guarantee, if you chose to follow God’s will, you will experience true peace, freedom and security.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”