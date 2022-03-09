I had just settled into my “Comfy Chair” and was struggling to fall asleep. Usually, I do not have trouble falling asleep, I have trouble not falling asleep. I began to rule out potential causes on what was keeping me awake. If I overeat, that can keep me awake, so I do not often do that. Anxiety stress can do that also.
What could I possibly be stressed about? I do not watch the news anymore, except for my local newspaper, because I don’t understand anything happening locally, nationally or globally! My neck used to be sore from shaking my head back and forth. It is very confusing.
It used to be easier; you always knew what bathroom to go into. Who would play on what sports team? Getting dressed was easier; shopping for clothes was simple, men’s section woman’s section. Christmas, Hannukah was celebrated by everyone where I grew up. Don Rickles offended everyone, and I mean everyone, but audiences and people loved his roasts, shows, celebrity appearances. People were offended if he did not attack them! Everyone was a “hockey puck” It was meant to be good-natured.
There was a saying, “Never talk about politics, religion, or human procreation!” But everyone did talk about those issues, and it was okay generally. In today’s world, a political discussion or post on Facebook or other social media ends relationships that have endured for years, family included. I remember one year that my siblings, three brothers, each voted for someone different for president. After the election, we continued to be brothers.
I miss the days when a good debate on political issues did not end up in lost relationships or what is referred to today as the “cancel culture.” Everyone was entitled to their own position. The debate was a learning experience, not a road to separation. Walter Cronkite would present the news with no agenda, and he did not want to be the center of every news story.
Free speech, a constitutional right, was practiced and even celebrated! Imagine that. If you had concerns about something, you could ask questions and get answers without being demonized or ostracized.
It was not a worry-free world; people would worry about nuclear bombs, diseases, wars, money, bills. People seemed to take things in stride and take the challenges on positively. People helped each other in times of need. Not everyone got along with everyone else all the time, but most people did. Today no one seems to get along with anyone.
Instead of helping someone in trouble, people take out their phones and video the situation instead of taking action to help. Conversation has been replaced with texting. I have watched a family out to dinner, and they spend the time staring at their phones or tablets. The only conversation happened when they ordered dinner from the server. It seemed for a while in the past that things were getting better, racism was diminishing, tolerance and diversity were on the rise, and then something changed.
It happened slowly over time, but it happened. I pray that one day, we will realize that we are one people living on one planet, with one history and one destiny. One day diversity, cultural and religious differences with be celebrated. When that day comes, humankind will evolve and “transcend” to a higher frequency and live together in peace, freedom, and community!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – Joel Vernier, joelmvernier@aol.com © Joel M. Vernier March 6, 2022.