As I slipped into my “Comfy Chair” getting settled in for a richly deserved afternoon nap, I closed my eyes and was beginning to count sheep when I notice that there was a flickering light of some kind dancing on and off my eyelids. It’s truly impossible to fall asleep with light bouncing on your eyelids unless you’re in a state of near exhaustion. After a good night’s sleep, and a nap mid-morning, I was not exhausted, just napping as a kind of preventative therapy. Sort of like going to the restroom before you get on the expressway, because you never know when a traffic slowdown will occur, and you’ll wish you had taken that preventative visit.
As the flickering continued, I opened my eyes and was taken with the beauty of the sunlight skipping off of the water. A beautiful blue sky, 70 degree or more day; time to go out and get onto the water. Time to assess my options. I sold my speedboat to my neighbor because, for the last two years, we only took it out three or four times a season.
The expense of winter storage, putting it in and out of the water, was not justified based on the use of the boat. My 25-year-old pontoon was not in the water as the seats are in for recovering, a much-needed procedure after years of service, but they are not ready yet. The upholsterer has had them since November, and its May, but such is life, if I call up and bug him, it might take even longer. I hope I get them before July 4, if not, I may have to take the plunge for a new pontoon boat. I would love a tri-toon with tubes that light up at night. I might move up to a 150 horsepower that will move me better than the 70 horsepower I currently have. I sold my 14-foot aluminum rowboat; I could go out on the Gheeno, a wide bottom canoe that won’t tip over.
Also, I sold my paddleboat cause it leaned too much on my side, and I would go around in circles like a wounded fish swimming with only one fin. My ten-foot blue rowboat is not very stable as I’m over its weight limit by 10 pounds. If the water was warmer, I might dare risk it, but the water temp is still just about freezing. I did stick my feet in it yesterday to pick up some branches that had fallen in the lake and my feet went numb in two minutes. The swimming tubes are not inflated, and my inflator is broken. The waters too cold for my floater swim ring, as I never go in swimming before July 4 when the water is warmed up enough for me to slip into the lake. My neighbor has his boat in, but he’s downstate. As the motivation to get out on the water slipped away, it was replaced with the motivation to get into my “Comfy Chair” and to resume my nap, after I close the blinds, of course, I need to block that shimmering sunlight.
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 04/28/2020 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.