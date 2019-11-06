BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Police Department is looking for families in the area that are in need for a thanksgiving dinner.
We are asking that you let us know through private message or an email to beavertonpolice@yahoo.com, you can ask for your family or nominate someone you know. We will help as many families as possible.
We need to know a name of an adult in the household, how many people are in the family, and we will need their address to deliver food.
We would like all names in to us by Nov. 15, 2019.
We plan on delivering turkey, potatoes, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, rolls, and a pumpkin pie. The food will not be cooked. The food will be delivered on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in the afternoon/evening.
Please nominate the families through private message on our facebook page or email beavertonpolice@yahoo.com to keep their information private.
If you would like to donate to this great cause, please feel free to drop any money off at Beaverton City Hall located at 124 W. Brown St. PO BOX 477, Beaverton, MI 48612 or mail it in C/O turkey dinner. Please make checks payable to Beaverton Reserves Turkey Dinner.