Beaverton
Freeman Nursery, the 56-year-old family-operated business out of Beaverton opened for the 2021 season on Earth Day (April 22) with some notable changes thanks to a team of business students from Northwood University DeVos Graduate School.
The university offers businesses the opportunity to work with DeVos MBA students as part of a fieldwork consulting project. Through this program, each business works with up to five graduate students who research, analyze and develop a marketing plan for the specific business as well as provide recommendations for future decision making.
“It was really great to see our business through the eyes of business professionals who were seeing it for the first time,” Freeman Nursery owner, Kim Shea said. “As a former college professor, I have had the opportunity to teach hundreds of students, but this time, the students were teaching me. The lessons I’ve learned are going to leave their mark long into the future.”
The five DeVos students that were paired with Freeman Nursery included Kaitlyn Balko, Grace Dutoi, Jack Gertley, Demetrios Scott and Henry Xiong. Each of these students brought a different perspective to the nursery, as they have each had their own experiences in the business world and are each studying in different specializations. This allowed Kim to brainstorm with a well-rounded business team.
“Kaitlyn has an accounting background so we spent time with QuickBooks and better utilizing it beyond its invoicing capability,” Kim said.
Jack introduced the nursery to Clover Network, a modern and convenient point-of-sale system that he utilizes at his own landscaping company. “It was awesome to have the opportunity to be paired with a business in my field of work,” Jack said. “I feel that Kim and I are both learning from each other every week, which is awesome.”
Demetrois plans on continuing with his education in business so that he may work as an executive or CEO in the future. He explained that while choosing to pair with a nursery may be a different area of business than his career goals, gardening has always been a hobby of his.
“I’ve worked in a greenhouse for four-and-a-half years and I’m always out in my yard and enjoying gardening work,” Demetrios said. “I ranked this business higher on my list because I knew I would enjoy the nursery side of things.”
The DeVos students were able to rank the participating businesses so that they would have a better chance of being paired with one that they have a greater interest in. Other participating businesses for 2021 included Modern Realty, GM, Live Oak Coffee and St. Julian Winery to list a few. While Demetrios ranked Freeman Nursery high on his list because of his appreciation for greenery, others had their own reasons.
“With a small business, we get to learn every aspect of the business,” said Grace. “I felt like with the other opportunities at bigger corporations, I would just be another worker for the 16 weeks.”
Henry is specializing in international business and was able to bring some of the “big picture” ideas to the table. He had a pivotal role in the development of the business strategy and mission statement.
“I was surprised to find that some of the ideas we had for promotional activity were already being done, they just needed a little help with marketing and getting the information into the hands of customers,” Henry said.
The program came to an end Tuesday, May 4 when the students gave their final presentation on their work with the nursery.
“It’s been emotional at times, we’ve had a lot of fun and I’ve been so appreciative of their help because it’s allowing me to feel more hopeful than ever before” Kim said. “A small business like ours enabled this team to make a bigger impact than they would have been able to make at a larger business, and that impact has already been materialized in many ways.”
While the program traditionally has the students more involved at the business’ location, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the meetings and discussions to take place virtually. Before the project was finished, Kim invited the DeVos students out to Freeman Nursery for a visit and tour. She showed her thanks by serving her “famous cheeseburger soup” to the students and gifting them each with a Freeman Nursery shirt.
Kim mentioned that she had been introduced to the program through her daughter, Kennedy Cripps who took part as an MBA student in 2018. Kennedy now works as the Marketing, Innovation, and Operations Manager for DeVos and was able to help bring the family business into the program.
“I’ve liked that we’ve been able to apply what we’ve learned in class to a real-life business,” Kaitlyn said. “That’s what is super cool about the whole DeVos/Northwood experience.”
During the program, Kim recalls the group discussing an eventful opening on Earth Day with a table set up that showed facts about the holiday. When the day came, the business was booming and Kim was able to use a lot of the ideas from the students.
Because it was the 51st National Earth Day Celebration, Freeman Nursery gave away 51 Norway spruce seedlings on opening day. Opening the nursery for the season with this event was a way of exercising the “small town business experience” idea that became a primary focus during the program. Offering free seedlings and educating customers on the importance of Earth Day is something that sets the nursery apart from major companies “I had a ton of kids show up with their parents,” Kim said. “I answered questions about our planet and how we can treat it better and how the planting of trees improves the earth and all living beings.”
Shad Smith has been a customer at Freeman Nursery for a longtime and visits each year in the spring. This year, he brought his son, Carter and his nephew, Jaxson along with him. According to Shad, the two boys learned a great deal about planting trees from Kim.
“I remember Kim saying, ‘the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the second best time is today,’” Shad said. “That really stuck with me. I love Freeman Nursery; there is a lot of family history there and I make sure to visit every year.”
The nursery was previously owned by Kim’s father, Don Freeman who purchased the business in 1965. She and her husband bought the nursery from her parents in 1996. Kim is excited to implement some of the changes brought in by the program, but is also glad that none of them are uprooting any of the history.
“I went into this program thinking all of my marketing materials needed to be changed/updated,” Kim said. “Although I’m sure this young, dynamic team of business students would’ve loved nothing more than to swoop in and create a new logo and design new business cards and brochures. However, one of our weekly team calls resulted in a research project to go review competitive marketing materials in the nursery/landscaping industry. Their recommendation was to stay true to our roots and to keep the logo that people have long associated with Freeman Nursery. Shiny and new isn’t always the answer. It felt good to gain validation for many of our efforts and to find ways not to replace but to enhance what we have worked hard to develop over the years.”
During the 16 week program, the students managed to help Freeman Nursery with invoicing, credit card processing, design, promotion, social media, website growth, business strategy and a mission statement. According to Kim, the program has been very beneficial, and has helped Freeman Nursery develop new insights that have directly resulted from the team of young professionals and DeVos Graduate School.