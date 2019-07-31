Ashtabula, Ohio, Sept. 29, 1864
Dear Brother and Sister,
In our last article, we now find our bugler home where he has been for the past 6=six weeks. He expresses why the delay in his correspondence as; “I wanted to send you my picture when I wrote and I have just got them although I sat for them soon after my return home. But I came away from Conneaut before they were ready and have not been down since.” He stated he returned home on Aug. 20 as a “free born American Citizen, and you may bet high that I am not sorry that I done so, although I am not sorry that I have served as a soldier in this cause of putting down this cussed Rebellion, for three years and one mo. and now I am going to serve my country again, by to put down this Rebellion in electioneering and Voting for Abraham Lincoln, as every true and honest patriot ought to do, and will do.” He also mentions he is down on “Coperheadism in any form.” [Copperheadism is defined as those who are sympathizers for the Confederate cause in the Civil War.]
He then writes to his sister saying, “We have lost Mr. Farmers folk and they have sold out here in Ashtabula and moving to Minisota.” Nehemiah states he has sold out too, selling his farm for $2,000, half down with the balance due in two payments by January of 1866. He plans on leaving in the upcoming spring providing he can convince his wife Eva to go with him. He mentioned his wife was now in the Milliner business with her brother and doing well. But it was a small business and no room for him and he stated he would be “left out in the cold...”, but he was not worried, as “I plan to go to New Orleans when I have some $1,000 due me. Mostly from the officers.” He also mentions he has two good horses down there and a promise of a “Suttler’s Commission.” Nehemiah believes his financial future is not in jeopardy even if his wife, Eva “does turn me off.” He knows this is a risky business, but he believes he has made something of it “providing I don’t lose what is due me and my horses.” Mr. Phillips said he will be leaving soon, but he wishes “one good letter from his sister before he leaves. [The above term “Suttler Business”, is defined as a civilian merchant who sells provisions to an army in the field, in camp, or in quarters.]
“We are living in our old house, but boarding...” at a cost of $6 per week. He plans on visiting all his family and friends before he leaves for New Orleans. In his letter he indicates he was going to leave with Eva. He closes his letter stating “Eva sends her love, from your affectionate Brother, N. Phillips.”
The end of this letter, it seems that everything that began well, ends well. But, we discovered life does not always have a happy ending. So let us now explore the more human side of Nehemiah Phillips, our Civil War bugler man.
In the Shoe Box was found a photo of Nehemiah and on the back of the photograph it indicates a photographer was from New Orleans, thus we believe the trip to New Orleans had been made. However, his stay in New Orleans may have been very short as we lose track of Nehemiah but we did find his location through the book entitled; HISTORY OF GENESEE COUNTY MICHIGAN published in 1916. Within this book Nehemiah was recognized as an early settler in Genesee County and in 1868, he married Eliza Sutton in Livingston County, Michigan. Where did his first wife Eva go? The only thing we know was that there were no children born of this relationship. However, Eliza, his second wife, who was 20 years his younger, gave birth to five children, David, Luella, Rachael, Elmer N., and Ida May. Soon after their marriage, Nehemiah and his family moved to Carlinville, Illinois and then to Girard in the same state.
What we wish to point out now, is an observation and thought we had about Nehemiah since his discharge in 1864. It seems Nehemiah experienced a restlessness because he moved five times in five years. He moved from Ohio to Louisiana, to Michigan then to two locations in Illinois. It should also be noted that the horrors of war must have weighed heavily on his shoulders, because in his very own words, he “has seen enough of this cussed war”, he also expressed concerns for the lack of care to the injured in the hospitals, as well as, the death of fellow soldiers near him while remembering that far too many bullets were meant for him, given his bugler status with a target on his back. Likewise, we can only surmise that his Suttler business or the promise of a commission of some sort must not have been successful. We discovered through this soldier’s well written letters a Civil War hero, who was artistically gifted, thoughtful, prayerful, sensitive and acutely aware of his surroundings. We believe the hand that Nehemiah was dealt and with any conscious or unconscious decisions regarding life experiences did help mold his personality which unfortunately and ultimately ended so sadly. We know Nehemiah’s life ended in 1879, at age 53, not on a battlefield, or safely at home with his family, but in Morgan, Illinois in a hospital for the insane.
These letters came to us for a reason, and we believe that no matter what era, or what war, a veteran forever needs our support, yesterday, today and tomorrow. God Bless you Nehemiah and thank you for your service, likewise to all veterans, God Bless you and thank you.
We want to thank Brian and Janine Heffner for allowing us to print your family story. We also want to thank all the Gladwin Genealogy Society workers and members of the Gladwin Historical Society who aided us in all of our articles. Also, a great big thank you to all our readers who have followed this story, and made it a success.
