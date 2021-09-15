The Power of Positive Thinking! This book is a classic and came out in October 1952 by Norman Vincent Peale. Some of the concepts include “picture yourself succeeding!” This Vision Quest method of success has been adopted by many in various fields such as athletics.
You visualize your goal and the simple steps you will focus on to achieve your goal. Many coaches suggest you need to write down your goal. Focus on positive thoughts, not negative thoughts. One of my past trainers called negative thoughts “stinking thinking!” If you think negative, you act negative and negative outcomes occur. If you think positive and act positive, positive outcomes occur.
Minimize obstacles; one of my favorite past mentors used the saying, “how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time!” If you break up large tasks and obstacles into little tasks that add up over time to success in overcoming obstacles. Develop a strong self-respect. You earn respect from others, self-respect for yourself comes from good character, ethical behavior, helping others, the “golden rule,” treating others as you would like to be treated. Living your life this way makes falling asleep at night easier as you have a clean conscience.
“Healthy Place” states that negative thinking refers to a pattern of thinking negatively about yourself and your surroundings. This kind of thinking may lead to anxiety, depression, and stress, and it may even negatively affect your health! It allows circumstances to make you a victim. Mayo Clinic uses positive thinking for stress management. Positive thinking empowers you to overcome the obstacles, challenges, and situations that come up in life that you wish to change into a positive. One needs to know in their hearts, have a deep belief that things will get better. There are always options, understanding that one’s attitude gives the ability to see opportunities and to act upon them and working towards the positive outcome one desires.
Positive thinking has a positive effect on the people that surround a person’s life. It can positively impact finding solutions from various organizations that are available to help you on your journey. People respond positively to being asked for help, guidance, and solutions from someone who has a positive approach instead of a negative approach from someone who feels entitled to help.
In life, some situations come up that cannot get better. An accident or the aging process may leave someone with a disability or issue that they can no longer do an activity that they could do before. Instead of focusing on what one can no longer do, focus on the things that one can still do! At the end of every one of my columns, I write, “Every Day Is A Gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others!” Positive thinking allows one to focus on many of life’s little blessings. Waking up in the morning to another day of life. The smell of fresh coffee, the sunrise, birds singing.
It may be the sound of raindrops on the window, the greeting by your dog in the morning. Wake up every day with a smile on your face, a song in your heart, and giving thanks for all of life’s challenges, opportunities, fun, obstacles, and unknown circumstances that may challenge or delight you. Keep a positive attitude, think positive, act positive. At this very moment, I’m positive that I need a nap!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 09/13/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.