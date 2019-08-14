ANN ARBOR, MI – Now is the perfect time to find a Michigan big tree and enter it into the Michigan Big Tree Hunt Contest, www.bigtreehunt.com, before the contest closes on Sept. 3, 2019. Trees from all Michigan counties are welcome in this celebration of Michigan’s amazing trees. To date, Michiganders have entered hundreds of trees from 67 of Michigan’s 83 counties, including a Willow that measures over 30 feet in circumference.
When the contest closes, certificates and prizes will be awarded for the largest tree submitted from each Michigan County, the largest tree found by a youth hunter (15 and younger) and adult hunter (16 and older), the largest Eastern White Pine found in the state and for potential state champion trees. To enter your big tree, visit www.bigtreehunt.com for an online entry form or for information on where to find a paper entry form. The Michigan Big Tree Hunt Contest is a wonderful way to enjoy the last month of long summer days. Grab a friend or family member and hunt for the big trees that surround us every day in parks, on nature trails, or in our own backyards.
ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide tree planting and education nonprofit, started the Michigan Big Tree Hunt in 1993 to celebrate our state’s beauty and gather information about Michigan’s biggest trees. Contest entries provide potential state champion trees to Michigan’s Big Tree Registry as well as the National Register of Big Trees. Contest entries are a wonderful opportunity for all age groups to help track these vital, historical, living landmarks.
More contest details available online at www.bigtreehunt.com. If you have a question not answered on the website, email: info@ReLeafMichigan.org or call 800-642-7353.
ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt contest is sponsored by AdventureKEEN, Consumers Energy Foundation, the DTE Energy Foundation, the Michigan Botanical Foundation and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources – Urban and Community Forestry Program and supported in partnership by the Arboriculture Society of Michigan, Huron-Clinton Metroparks and the Michigan Botanical Club.
About ReLeaf Michigan
ReLeaf Michigan, a 31-year-old nonprofit organization, has partnered with over 400 communities statewide to replenish our tree canopies through the planting of 30,000 trees in public spaces at tree planting events. Trees provide many benefits to communities including shade, increased economic vitality, stormwater reduction, and greenhouse gas reduction.