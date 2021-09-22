I don’t always have a good night’s sleep. To me, an “all nighter” is when I don’t have to get up for a bathroom trip, let alone several. Last night I had a pretty good night’s sleep. If I did make a bathroom trip, I simply don’t remember.
I woke up feeling refreshed; I slowly sat up and was immediately greeted by my furry friends with tails a-wagging! They are very excited to welcome me every morning, and I reward them with a lot of praise for being a good boy and girl. Of course, I realize they are also thinking about their breakfast!
In the morning, all of my senses need to reboot. I don’t wake up and pop up like bread out of the toaster! My eyes open first so I can pet my pups and be sure I won’t get licked in the face or eyes. Next, my olfactory sense kicks in, and I detect the aroma of fresh coffee!
While coffee always smells better than it tastes, it tastes good to me. I have been known to go in the kitchen, open the plastic lid, and inhale the smell of coffee for a quick pick me up. If that doesn’t work, I put on the Keurig and drink a cup. Sometimes the smell does the trick!
My next step is to open the doggy door, so my buddies can freshen up! I look outside for the first hint of how the day looks. Some days it’s sunny, cloudy, still dark, raining, foggy, snowing, sleeting, or a combination of all! “Red sky at morning, sailors take warning!”
The key is to love every day that you are blessed to be alive.
I then brush my teeth and shave. I love freshly brushed teeth and breath. I brush several times during my day and, of course, just before bed. Shaving makes me feel awake and gets rid of the gray. I also am a shower freak; I shower a minimum of twice a day and oftentimes three times if I have chores or walk the dogs on a hot day.
Interestingly, a hot shower just before bed puts me to sleep, and a hot shower in the morning wakes me up! There is nothing like the feel of a hot shower, like standing in a warm rainstorm, then toweling off and getting dressed.
Then I’m off to turn on the morning local news and begin to drink coffee. The first sip of coffee is like a drink of ambrosia that makes you feel warm all over. I take my time with my first cup for at least 20 minutes. I use a special cup that keeps it piping hot until I finish. SIC is the brand.
My pups come up and join me in my “Comfy Chair.” Breakfast is next; I try to vary each day with a different taste to savor, otherwise, it gets boring. If I have a clear calendar, then I’m off to take the dogs for a walk!
Every day is filled with the little things that make up our existence. Sometimes I savor taking in a deep breath of fresh air, the beauty of the world around me, whatever the weather season. And when time permits, I love to take a restful nap with my pups. It gives me a chance to wake up and start anew, kind of a reset to the day!
Take the time to enjoy each day, even those with challenges, keep a positive attitude, and live each day with a song in your heart, a smile on your face, and do something to make the day special!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 09/20/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” available on Amazon and local stores. joelmvernier@aol.com.