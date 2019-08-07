Morning chores are done, garbage is taken out, dogs are walked and dog logs have been picked up. I have earned my early morning nap. I always feel better about taking my naps when I am all caught up on my assigned daily tasks. Weekly tasks and job jar projects can flexibly be procrastinated on. Naps cannot be procrastinated, or nothing gets accomplished.
As I settled into my “Comfy Chair” before I even began to destress, my wife yelled out, “Joel, please run to town, we are out of potatoes, and I need to make potato salad for tonight’s potluck.” “Okay!” I replied, “I’m on it.”
I wonder who came up with the term “pot luck?” Did it start with “pot lick?” Next, I began to focus on one of nature’s wondrous gifts – the humble potato.
The potato, from the perennial Solanum Tuberosum, is an amazing and versatile food. The fourth-largest food crop, it was first cultivated in Peru about 10,000 years ago in the High Andes and widely cultivated by the Incas, then made its way to Europe via Spain. It eventually replaced the turnip and rutabaga as the main staple on the table as it stores for a longer time, it is cheap and very filling.
Sir Walter Raleigh introduced potatoes to Ireland in 1589.
Ireland’s love of potatoes is legendary, of course, the Great Potato Famine did cause a few problems for the Emerald Island 1845-1849, causing mass starvation and emigration. Many Irish came and enriched our country during that time. Today Idaho is the largest producer of potatoes. In 1995, the potato became the first vegetable grown in space!
The potato is loved by all for its creative cook-ability. Called by many names; spud, tater, tattie, jacket and of course french fries and potato chips! Thomas Jefferson introduced them to the US by serving them in the White House during his presidency. Collinet, Chef for the French king unintentionally created them when the king was late for dinner, and he reheated them in hot oil, and they puffed up. Railroad magnate Vanderbilt sent his potatoes back to the kitchen for being too thick, the Chef sliced them very thin, cooked them in oil, salted them and sent them back as a lark, and the potato chip was created.
There are lots of variations, potato salad, German potato salad, curly fries, seasoned fries, boiled potatoes, baked potatoes, potato casserole, scalloped potatoes, mashed potatoes, potato wedges, potato skins, hash brown potatoes, American fries, potato pancakes, potato soup and my favorite – mashed potatoes with gravy or butter!
Where would we be without the potato? Fast food chains would not ask; “Would you like fries with that?” Thanksgiving turkey would be served with rice. The dairy industry would lose millions in sour cream sales, with no baked potatoes. Breakfast would not be the same; eggs, toast, bacon, and turnips? My thanks to the Peruvians that cultivated one of the world’s delicious side dishes!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 2019, Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com