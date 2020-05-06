GLADWIN COUNTY – Gladwin County 4-H Volunteer James Hill is offering his expertise in Morel Mushroom hunting. This one-hour online zoom program will take place May 13 starting at 1 p.m. The program will take youth into the woods from the comfort of their homes, showing where to find mushrooms, what to look for and the best conditions to look for Morels. All youth that participate will receive a packet via email with great information from MSU Extension. Youth can register at events.anr.msu.edu/MushroomFindingthefungus/. For more information about this and other programs, please contact Melissa Preston at prest142@msu.edu.
