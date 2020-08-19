The Gladwin Conservation District is very excited to welcome Emily Bowen as their District Program Assistant. Emily graduated from Ferris State University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. She was raised on a dairy farm in Gladwin and is passionate about all areas of agriculture. She currently resides in Gladwin County with her family and enjoys gardening, running, reading and cooking. Emily will be in the district office Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Gladwin Conservation District would like to welcome Emily to the team!
The Gladwin Conservation District announces new District Program Assistant
