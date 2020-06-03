A gap is the space between two objects. It is also the space between two or more opposing people, and points of view. From a religious point of view, it is the space between ourselves and our world and God. It is the space between how I wish to run my life and God’s plan for my life. There are also the gaps between opposing political ideologies, the genders, religious groups, spouses, races, labor and management, and the rich and the poor. There is also the gap between myself and others as we try to find common ground between us.
For teens, there is the gap of time between being dependent on parents and finally arriving at independence. For those of us who are about to retire, the gap exist between working and leisure. Then there is the gap between life and death and everlasting life. With the COVID-19 crisis, the gap is represented by masks and six feet to the next person. The distance between all of us has gotten greater in the last few months as we struggle to fill these gaps. Sometimes it feels as though we are oceans apart. It gets lonely.
Jesus fills the gaps. When I was a child, the Baltimore Catechism had a line drawing that showed Jesus on the Cross with heaven on one side and earth on the other. The gap between God and ourselves was the cross. Expanding that notion it is rather easy to understand that Jesus fills all the gaps in our lives. St. John wrote that God is love and those who abide in love abide in God and God in them. Jesus is love. Love fills the gaps.
I may not understand God’s plan for me, but knowing that he loves me fills the gap. Political parties may be oceans apart, but love can fill the gap. Spouses are often miles apart, but love fills the gap. We are separated by the coronavirus, but love fills the gap. Love fills the gap between rich and poor, the genders, various faiths, and the races. Love fills the gaps of times of transition from one stage of life to another. We are all sinners and fall short of the goals God has for us, but again, God’s love for us and our love for God, fills the gap. My prayer for you is you will turn to God and let love fill the gaps in your life.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his life shine upon you and give you his peace.”