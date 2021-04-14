I finished breakfast, took my plate, coffee cup, and silverware to the sink that is usually clean, and I noticed that it was full of dirty dishes from last night’s dinner and snacks. This was unusual, I thought for a moment, that I could place the dishes in the dishwasher, but the urge to nap was overwhelming. I headed to my “Comfy Chair” and was just about to plop down and focus on the task at hand, taking my morning nap. As my bottom was about to achieve touchdown and my nap was going to take off so to speak, my wife yelled out, “Joel, the dishwasher died last night, you promised to go out and get me a new one.” I remembered that indeed happened last night. “Okay, I’m on it!”
I don’t know what it is with dishwashers, but we burn out a dishwasher every five years, within three months of the five-year warranty running out. It does not seem to matter what brand I buy or how much I spend, after five years they go kaput! I have spent $1,600 on a unit and I’ve spent $900, and at five years, built-in obsolescence kicks in. We do our dishes at least on a daily basis, and with the COVID-19 situation, we were not eating out or getting carry-out that often.
I jumped onto my online service that rates items for sale and did some research on dishwashers. They have the highly rated down to the lower rated. I noticed that it seemed the more stars a unit had, generally the higher the cost.
I took the top-rated highest cost unit, then jumped to the big box stores to see if there were any sales going on. There is if you want to bundle a bunch of appliances, but since I only need a dishwasher that would not work. I found that none of the units I wanted to buy was in stock. I called several stores, talked to the appliance sales people and they said with the COVID-19 issues, manufacturers were not able to get all the parts needed to build the units. I thought it was just toilet paper that was out of stock!
Some places had some models they could get ahold of in a few weeks, others said they had huge orders that should arrive in a couple of months. As many as a couple of months without our dishwasher? That would be a crisis in my household.
I headed out to find a dishwasher in stock, it took several stores, and I heard the same story. At the last store I stopped into, they had one unit in stock. It was the least expensive unit I had ever seen. I thought to myself, since I replace them every five years, get the five-year warranty and be done with it. So, I placed the order. Next item was delivery of the dishwasher, the store said they would call me and get it delivered by the end of the week. Great!
I went home, two days went by and no call for delivery. I called the store, and they finally connected me to the delivery service, two weeks they said. Two weeks went by and they called to reschedule another week later. Finally, it was delivered, I greeted them with a smile that only lasted a minute after they said they only deliver I have to contact the installation company. I tracked them down and they said no problem, but we are two weeks out! So much for being a “modern convenience!” What the heck, what’s another 14 days of carry-out food!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 04/11/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.