GLADWIN – The Broken Attic, a custom clothing and accessory business that was primarily ran online for many years by Gladwin local Alicia Crane has now opened up a shop in downtown Gladwin.
The store features both clothing and accessories that have been designed and created by store owner, Alicia Crane. The business is also able to print customer created designs onto various types of material so people are able to show off their own designs on anything from clothing to vehicle accessories.
Alicia has been very busy with her business even before the grand opening. She worked overtime in supporting the community by creating mass amounts of cloth face masks for locals, businesses, and even hospitals during the high demand period in early spring. She also used her business to create custom shirt designs in support of local flood relief efforts with all proceeds from shirt sales going to the Gladwin County Flood Relief Fund. She credits a lot of the work being done to open the store to her family including her mom, her sister and her daughter while she was busy handling a lot of the fundraiser business.
The newly opened store continues to carry and sell the Michigan Strong shirts as well as others that Alicia had designed for the Gladwin County Flood Relief Fund. She plans on continuing to sell the original two Michigan Strong designs on some of her shirts and donating the money into the fund for as long as it remains open to donations.
The shirts that were designed specifically for the flood relief fundraiser drew in over $17,000 for the relief fund. Due to the large quantity of shirts that were ordered through Alicia, as well as a few unanticipated production delays, the shirts are still being shipped out to customers and will be delivered to those who ordered them as quickly as possible.
The Broken Attic first opened its doors at 105 W. Cedar Ave. in Gladwin on Saturday, June 27 and had a great turn out according to Alicia who manned the store alongside her mom.
“We just opened this weekend and it went really well,” Alicia said. “I had customers drive up from down state; one from Flint, one from Brighton, and one from Hemlock just to meet me so that was really cool.”
The Broken Attic has a very broad customer proximity due to the business being handled almost exclusively online until the recent opening. While conducting business online, Alicia worked primarily from her home.
She believes that moving the business into a downtown location will only add to the success it has already established online.
“I will continue to work out of a building for a while because the majority of profits for my business come from online, so anything from the store is extra, and I like to be able to see people instead of being stuck in my basement,” Alicia laughed.
She also struggled with creating a balance between home life and her work when her business was ran from home.
“I know that I can sustain even if I’m just doing online sales and not working from home because I never stop working when I’m at home. Now that I’m in a building, I have more home time.”
The current location of The Broken Attic is only temporary. Alicia has a large amount of inventory and is only able to showcase a select amount at her current location in the old Simply Charmed building. She is already in the process of securing a more permanent location in town. Perhaps once she establishes her new business location, she will be able to finally catch a breath.