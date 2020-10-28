Wow! First, I want to thank everyone who came to the Knights of Columbus fish fry last Friday. It was a huge success! Thanks also to those who helped in every aspect of preparing, cooking, serving, and cleanup. Due to all of your efforts we now have a few dollars to keep doing the charitable work that we do. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
I also am grateful to see so many people returning to mass. We are wearing masks, physical distancing, communion with Christ’s body only, limited singing, and continual sanitizing and doing all that we can to limit the possibility of transmitting the coronavirus. It is great to once again celebrate mass with so many family and friends. I pray for the time when we will be able to receive Eucharist under both species, not wear a mask, sing freely, and embrace my fellow mass goers again. Yet, for me we must practice safety. While I don’t want to get COVID-19, even worse would be transmitting it to someone else. God forbid!
Almost everyone I talk with is had it with this election cycle. No matter who you voted for or plan to vote for, most will be glad when it is over. I continue to be frustrated because the issues I care about are not being discussed. I want to encourage everyone to get out and vote and to vote your conscience. We are very privileged to be able to look at the issues, the candidates, their platforms, and our consciences and vote. Our country is not old, compared to some other countries, but this experiment in democracy will not last if we as individual citizens don’t vote. One thing seems sure. The advertisers have done very well this election season. They are reaping a great harvest.
Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg address said that we are a country “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” We have the honor and the responsibility to vote. As one person said, you can’t complain about our country, if you didn’t vote. Each of us is only one of over three hundred million people. We might think that our vote doesn’t matter. But it does!
Please make it to the voting place or mail in your ballot. Voting makes all the difference. May this great nation of ours, while not perfect, become even greater.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”