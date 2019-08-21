William and Shirley Wallace of Gladwin, MI were married Aug. 15, 1959 in Los Angeles, CA while William was serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. at Camp Pendleton, CA. A celebration was held for the couple in July at Wiggins Lake, Gladwin, MI by their children and grandchildren who were vacationing at that time. Chuck Wallace and Susie from Morris Plains, NJ; Scott Wallace and fiancée Cathy from Springfield, MO; Al and Susan Wallace of Gladwin, MI. Grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Zachary Wallace from Springfield, MO.