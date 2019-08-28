GLADWIN – The 99th annual reunion of the descendants of Thomas Andrew Goheen was held at the South Gladwin City Park on Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. Although Thomas brought his family to Gladwin County in 1885, it was not until July 4, 1921, twelve years after his death, that there was a get-together on the second Sunday of August. This year there were 77 in attendance coming from all over Michigan and Kansas City. At noon a potluck dinner with hot dogs and hamburgers furnished was enjoyed by all. The oldest man was Elery Goheen at 82 and the oldest woman was Juanita Goheen at 85. The longest married couple was George and Carolyn Corlew at almost 61 years. Officers elected were Elery Goheen, President; Nick Sharp, Vice President; and Deana Gillis, Secretary/Treasurer. It was voted that next year we have pulled pork purchased by the proceeds of the white elephant sale held after the meeting. Next year will be the 100th reunion and it was decided to hold it in the Gladwin Community Center at the park entrance. T-shirt orders were taken with the logo celebrating a centennial of reunions. A good time was had by all. Hopefully next year it will be even better attended.