Michael T. and Nancy J. (May) Giltrop will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5, 2019 at their home in Gladwin with a family gathering. Mike and Nancy married on Sept. 5, 1959 at Assumption BVM Church in Bridgeport, MI. They have resided in Gladwin since 1998 when they both retired from Diocese of Saginaw Catholic Cemeteries. Mike retired with 43 years of service. The couple has four children, Lori (Mile) Rodarte of Delton, Tom Giltrop of Saginaw and Rick (AnnMarie) Giltrop of Fenton. They have 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.