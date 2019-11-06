55th Anniversary

GLADWIN – Janet Mueller and John Eisler were married Nov. 7, 1964 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Frankentrost. John retired from Saginaw Steering Gear and Janet retired from the Bridgeport-Spaulding School system.
They have three children, Sheryl Beaverton, Christine (James) Miller, Taylor, WI, and Connie (Brad) Coggins, Beaverton; seven grandchildren, Merissa (Jimmy) Charles Ragan, Richard Eisler, Adam Yaklin, Mollie Miller, Justin Coggins, and Caleb Miller. Also two great-grandchildren; Konor Godoy and Baylee Godoy.