I was enjoying a nice summer nap in my “Comfy Chair,” and I felt a tugging on my right tennis shoe, I woke up to find my wife tugging at the sole that had worn loose and was flapping as I walked. She said: “Joel, you need to go buy a new pair of tennis shoes, you’re going to trip on this and break an arm or leg.” I responded, “Okay, okay.” I hate getting new tennis shoes; I just broke this pair in. My current stable of tennis shoes consists of four rotating pairs. The flopping pair is about five years old and ever so comfortable. This pair has white and blue highlights, okay not so white anymore, and a kind of well worn, dirty blue look. My runner friend tells me to throw them out after 3 months of wearing them because they break down. I rarely run with them on unless I’m chasing the ice cream truck if it passes my house.
My tennis shoes enjoy a long life at my house and go through many transformations. They start out as my dress tennis shoes. I go out to dinner, shopping, movies, etc. After a year or two of being my dress shoes, they transform into my dog walking shoes. I need well broken in shoes so that I won’t get blisters when I walk. My doggies like to walk every day, and most of the time, I honor their wishes and walk them; otherwise, they have too much energy to burn in the house.
After a year of being used for dog walking, they are starting to look a bit frayed, then they become my grass cutting and yard work shoes. Their color takes on a greenish hue. After a season of this type of shoe abuse, when they are just about falling apart, the final transition is that after they get washed and dried, I use them as house slippers until they literally fall apart. Reluctantly, I agreed to replace them, and my tennis shoes each transition to the next level. My next older garden shoes move down, and I will start at the top of the shoe list and get a new pair of dress tennis shoes, and they all move down the line.
When I was a kid, your shoe choices were quite limited. I remember Ked’s, PF Flyers, Jack Persells and, of course, Converse All-Stars. In those days, you only got a new pair of tennis shoes when your feet had grown so much; you could no longer put them on.
Today, there are way more than simple tennis shoes, every sport has a different style of shoe. Most shoes are celebrity endorsed, super high technology with lights, push a button, and they tie themselves like in the movie” Back To The Future!” You can buy a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes for $1,195; When I was growing up, you could almost buy a new Ford Pinto for that much money. Some of them light up? Some are waterproof. There are over 75 different tennis shoe companies in the United States. With the many styles on the market, it is difficult to determine which one to buy. When making a tough choice, I look for the magic words; ‘on sale!’ That always helps me make a decision. Still, I just hate the breaking in of my new tennis shoes.
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 06/30/2020 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com