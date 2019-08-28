CLARE – Do you have interest in learning how to create new food dishes using local ingredients? Not only will you learn about cooking, but also food safety, careers in food industry, nutrition and sources of local foods. On the day of preparing, youth will get a mystery ingredient to add to other locally grown menu items. Form your teams now – minumim is three on a team. This competition is open to teens ages 13-19 years old.
Learn how to prepare food from a culinary expert. Learn what eating local really means.
Prizes will be awarded for the TOP CHEF team and other categories.
Teams need to participate in a mandatory meeting at the Clare County building Monday, Oct. 2, from 6-8 p.m. Details will be shared along with some educational insights given by MSU Extension Educators and local chefs. Youth will learn how to proceed in making a special dish at the Harrison City Market using their kitchen beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Applications for teams are due Sept. 27 and they are available at the local MSU Extension office.
For more information, please contact the Gladwin County MSU Extension office at 989-426-7741, email us at msue.gladwin@county.msu.edu, or stop by the Gladwin County Building Annex, located at 555 West Cedar Avenue, Suite A, Gladwin, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays by appointment.