BEAVERTON – The 2020 Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant was held on Saturday, June 20 in the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) Gymnasium. Out of the five local contestants, Sydney Compton won the title of Miss Beaverton for 2020.
This year’s event was held at the BAC with only a select few in attendance. The remainder of the audience viewed the pageant as it was live broadcasted over the pageant’s Facebook page. The pageant had to make a few adjustments to abide by the proper guidelines for gatherings due to COVID-19. The contestants this year comprised of Sydney Compton, Kaitlyn McGuire, Cora Fassett, Faith Brubaker, and Kira Saylor. Going along with the theme of “fairy tale” for this year’s pageant, the event began with the contestants performing a synchronized dance to a variety of music from popular Disney movies. Alongside the contestants for the dance was 2019’s Miss Beaverton, Jessie Christy.
Overall, the pageant did a great job of keeping it’s fairy tale theme alive. During performance breaks, the event host Abby Scherzer, who was referred to as the “fairy godmother,” would offer fairy tale trivia and fun facts for the audience. The music that played throughout the pageant was comprised of popular scores from various Disney fairy tale musicals.
After the pageant had kicked off, the contestants were brought out one by one to give a brief introductory statement and provide a look into their own lives for the audience members and judges.
After their introductions were made, the contestants each participated in a talent performance of their choosing. Kira Saylor sang the popular “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, Sydney Compton told stories of her experiences abroad, Cora Fassett performed a tap dance, Kaitlyn McGuire performed an interpretive dance, and Faith Brubaker spoke about her Somewhere Over the Rainbow project to tie the community together.
Once the talent portion of the event had concluded, the contestants then individually showed off their evening gown attire and answered questions on how they would benefit the community as 2020’s Miss Beaverton. After the final question and answer, Jessie Christy once again took the stage to showcase a presentation of her year as 2019’s Miss Beaverton. This presentation provided a lot of insight for the audience on how involved Miss Beaverton is throughout the community.
The time had then come for the award ceremony and coronation. Awards were first, with the Heart of Beaverton Award being presented to Faith Brubaker for her passion for her local community and the Talent Award being presented to Cora Fassett for her remarkable tap dancing performance.
The Second Runner-up was then announced to be Cora Fassett. She received a tiara, a trophy, and a $500 educational scholarship. The 2020 Miss Beaverton Runner-up title was then presented to Kaitlyn McGuire who received a tiara, a sash, a trophy, and a $750 educational scholarship.
It was then announced after much anticipation that Sydney Compton had been named Miss Beaverton for 2020. Sydney was awarded with a crown, a sash, a pin, a trophy, a bouquet of flowers, and a $1,250 educational scholarship. The funding that allowed for the scholarships was an allocation of donated money by the events sponsors. The event then concluded as the contestants began to socialize with one another and pose for photographs.